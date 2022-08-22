NFL World Reacts To Significant Patriots Trade Rumor

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A few teams have called on a New England Patriots offensive line starter.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, teams have called Bill Belichick on starting offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. He's set to make just over $10 million on his fifth-year option.

“New England’s really tight to the cap, and my sense is they’d like to use a surplus they might have at one position or another to alleviate that and maybe pick up a draft pick or two. The one guy I know definitively that they’ve talked with other teams on is Isaiah Wynn, their first-round pick from 2018," Breer wrote in his “Monday Morning Quarterback” column (first transcribed by NESN).

Wynn has started 33 games throughout the course of his career, 15 of which came last season.

NFL fans think that the Las Vegas Raiders could be a good option for Wynn because of the Josh McDaniels connection.

However, one fan thinks that Wynn would be a great fit with the Dallas Cowboys.

If the Patriots want to trade Wynn, they'll have to do it in the next few weeks. Week 1 of the regular season starts on Sept. 8 before the rest of the games take place on Sept. 11.