NFL World Reacts To Significant Ryan Jensen Injury News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Alex Cappa #65 and Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fear their Pro-Bowl center may have suffered a serious knee injury during today's training camp practice.

Jensen went down with a left knee injury on Tuesday and threw his helmet in frustration before he was carted off the practice field.

The Tampa Bay star is still going through tests, but the injury is expected to be a "long-term" thing.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news for Jensen and the Buccaneers.

"DAMN ….right out the gate," one fan wrote.

"This is the worst part of camp. absolutely sucks to see this stuff," another added.

"Prayers to Jensen. But cowboys should send Micah up the middle 1st play of game one," another said.

Jensen suited up for all 17 of the Bucs' games in 2021 and served as an excellent protector in the middle for 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady. This past season marked the first Pro-Bowl selection of his eight-year NFL career.

If Jensen's injury is as serious as expected, second-year pro Robert Hainsey will likely start the 2022 season at the center position.

Stay tuned for updates on Jensen's injury diagnosis.