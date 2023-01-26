NFL World Reacts To Significant Sean Payton Change

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Sean Payton former head coach of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the third quarter of an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 25, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The odds for Sean Payton's next landing spot took a significant jump on Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals were previously listed as +1000 on DraftKings Sportsbook to land Payton as their next head coach. On Thursday afternoon, that line jumped to +350.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Please don’t give up a first," one fan wrote.

"Lmaoooo Vegas stay eating off us," another said.

"Stay calm…" another added.

Payton had his interview with the Cardinals earlier today, and even stuck around for lunch with general manager Monti Ossenfort and team owner Michael Bidwill.

There's still a chance Payton goes to either the Denver Broncos or Houston Texans — or nowhere at all — in this year's coaching cycle. But it appears the Cardinals are inching up the ranks when it comes to likelihood to win the Sean Payton sweepstakes.

The Cardinals parted ways with now-former head coach Kliff Kingsbury at the end of a disappointing 2022 campaign. But with a franchise quarterback like Kyler Murray set to return in 2023, Arizona could be an attractive landing spot for Payton.