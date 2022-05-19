NFL World Reacts To Significant TV Schedule Change

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the football world learned there will be an interesting schedule change for next season.

"Starting next year, all NFL games will be 'free agents' and there are no restrictions on where to put it," NFL reporter Ari Meirov said. "So an AFC road game no longer 'belongs' to CBS, while an NFC road game will no longer 'belong' to FOX. 'Every game is a jump ball.'"

Fans flocked to social media to give their reactions to the news.

"Sounds like the NFL might finally get away from the archaic regional broadcasting system where we’d only get 3 games on TV for the Sunday morning/afternoon slates. Which would be fantastic news," one fan said.

"I love this. Need some more Nantz and Romo games!" another fan said.

"This is great. I know Fox & CBS HAVE to carry local games. lets say NE local - Patriots are playing @ same time as Chiefs, CBS will show Patriots & i had zero chance of seeing Chiefs since they are also AFC. Now, Fox may try to pick up lucrative games. Win win for everyone," another fan said.

Did the NFL make the right decision?