NFL World Reacts To Steelers Depth Chart Mistake News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Fans were confused when the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart was released and first-round pick Kenny Pickett was listed third on the depth chart.

On Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin officially announced Mitch Trubisky as the team's starter with Pickett as the backup and Mason Rudolph as QB3.

Asked why the depth chart read differently the day before, Tomlin said: "It was a clerical error. The cut and paste component was the cut and paste component."

The NFL world reacted to the supposed mistake on social media.

"Unbelievable," laughed Jon Ledyard.

"Might use this line this Sunday when all my NFL bets lose," tweeted Femi Abedefe.

"I love Mike Tomlin," commented FanDuel's Andy Pregler.

"A whole 2-3 days of sports talk radio in Pittsburgh wiped out by 'clerical error.'"

"Tomlin: 'We’ve used Google Docs, obviously. We have a lot of respect for them, but they include an option to copy-paste when right-clicking on text, but then an error message says that you can only copy-paste via the keyboard shortcuts. But we’re not going to make excuses.'" tweeted Benstonium.

Gotta love it.