NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Embarrassing Performance

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Sunday's action as 14-point underdogs, but its possible they could double-up on that by the time this one's over.

Josh Allen and the Bills are throwing a party on Mike Tomlin's defense and Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh offense have yet to get much of anything going through two quarters.

It doesn't even look like the team has much fight in it.

The NFL world reacted to the Steelers' awful showing on social media.

"Steelers may be the worst team in the NFL," said The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. "It's hard to find something positive about them at this point. Everything is flawed."

"Truly, one of the worst coaching jobs I’ve ever seen from the Steelers," tweeted an upset fan. "Terrible defense, terrible special teams, terrible decisions, terrible attitude, and they did little to help Pickett."

"The Steelers will go 1-16," cried YouTuber No Life Shaq. "Worst team in the NFL!"

"If you're keeping score at home, the 31-3 halftime deficit is the worst since last season when the Steelers trailed the Bengals by the same score in a 41-10 loss in Cincinnati," tweeted Gerry Dulac.

It may get worse before it gets better.