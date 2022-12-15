NFL World Reacts To Steelers Player's Quarterback Pick

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Earlier Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson made headlines with a comment about the team's quarterback decision.

He'd like to see third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph get the start if Kenny Pickett misses another game due to a concussion. "Yeah, I want to see (Rudolph) play,” Johnson said, via Audacy.

“I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind, like ‘Dang, when am I going to get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s going to do everything it takes to prepare this week and get ready for Sunday.”

The comment quickly went viral, with fans flocking to social media to give their opinions on the take. Some weren't too happy.

"Please don’t do this to me," one fan said.

Others don't really see the big deal.

"What’s the big deal here? Guy is expressing he’d like to see a teammate he’s known awhile get (probably one last) shot in Pittsburgh. Doesn’t seem to be a knock at Trubisky, just words for Rudolph. Not everything is controversial," added another.

