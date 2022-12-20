NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Quarterback Announcement

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Clinging to an outside shot at the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly getting their quarterback back for Saturday's Christmas Eve game.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, "Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett [has] cleared concussion protocol and is in line to start vs. the Raiders."

The NFL world reacted to Pickett's reported return to the lineup on social media.

"Let's go," a Steelers fan replied.

"KENNY FRANCHISE HAS RETURNED!!!!" another tweeted.

"We want Mitch," a Bears fan said.

"This is his 2nd this season?" a user asked. "He may go the way of Austin Collie and Anthony Gonzalez and be out of the league in a few years if the trend continues, and he wants to be healthy at 40. Hope that’s not the case."

The Steelers won of three of four prior to Pickett's injury before dropping a game against Baltimore.

Winning out the rest of the way would secure Mike Tomlin another winning season in Pittsburgh.