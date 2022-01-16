The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers Quarterback Speculation

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins looks on from the sidelines during a game.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 26: Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

On Sunday, NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport published an article outlining how the Pittsburgh Steelers could approach their quarterback situation heading into next season.

According to Rapoport, both Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are expected to get a chance to compete for the starting job. And if the Steelers do look elsewhere for a QB it’s likely through the draft rather than free agency.

The NFL insider says that the Steelers could have their eye on the hometown kid, Kenny Pickett.

Fans and media members alike reacted to RapSheet’s speculations.

“One thing Ian Rapoport has is the audacity,” replied one Steelers fan.

“Sounds like QB purgatory,” commented The Score’s Daniel Valente.

“The way you already shipped us into the off season,” said another Steelers fan.

“Again, there’s no reason to start Mason Rudolph next season if your intention is to compete,” tweeted Hunter Hodies. “This class is also pretty bad so I’d go out and get a Jimmy G or something like that.”

“It’s a little funny that we collectively have so little faith in the Steelers that stories previewing their offseason are getting published the morning of a playoff game they’re set to participate in,” commented CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn.

Before the Steelers begin their search for the next franchise QB, there’s a game to play.

Pittsburgh plays Kansas City on “Sunday Night Football” and enter as double-digit dogs with a chance to extend Ben Roethlisberger’s career by one more game.

