NFL World Reacts To Steelers Quarterback Trade Rumor

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Steelers present (and future) are pretty clearly defined and former third-round pick Mason Rudolph doesn't appear to figure into either.

But according to Tom Pelissero:

"The #Steelers have received trade calls on QB Mason Rudolph, but to this point they’ve been reluctant to deal him, per sources. Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn’t giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett."

The NFL world reacted to the Steelers' rumored stance on Rudolph.

"Were they prank calls?" asked BetMGM.

"The Browns- 'should we trade for Mason Rudolph?' Myles Garrett-"

"The other side of this argument is what could that extra $3 million in cap space help you get up front?" tweeted Jim Madalinsky.

"Oh I would *love* to know what teams have been willing to offer in order to get Mason Rudolph," said The Athletic's Mike Dugar.

For now, Mason Rudolph remains the third option in Pittsburgh.