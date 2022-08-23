NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league.

As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.

Every now and then a team makes a somewhat surprising decision along the way. That happened on Tuesday afternoon, when the Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran outside linebacker Genard Avery.

Fans were perplexed by the decision.

"Really surprised Steelers released OLB Genard Avery. They’ve liked Hamilcar Rashed, but I didn’t realize they liked him *this* much," Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor said.

"Steelers released LB Genard Avery in a bit of a surprise. He's played both inside and outside, and has that veteran presence. Wonder if Giants look into this with Darrian Beavers out for the season with the ACL," another person said.

"The Steelers released Avery?? Who is playing backup linebacker?" one Steelers fan asked.

While Avery has never made the Pro Bowl, he's a solid linebacker and could provide some veteran leadership for the Steelers. However, the team obviously decided he wasn't the right fit.

