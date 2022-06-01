NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Retirement

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a massive blow on Wednesday afternoon when a standout member of the defense announced his surprise retirement.

Stephon Tuitt, who missed the entire 2021 season, announced he's walking away from the game. The former Notre Dame star cited the loss of his brother and earning his degree from his alma mater as reasons he's walking away.

Current and former members of the Steelers offered their thoughts on the move and wished Tuitt well.

"Health and happiness is all I wish on you family!!!!!!" former Steelers corner Joe Haden said.

Fans of the game are sad to see him go.

"Probably one of the most underrated defensive players in the NFL. A shame we got to see only glimpses of Watt, Heyward and Tuitt all healthy together," one fan said.

"Stephon Tuitt announces his retirement from the NFL. Was a really, really good player before injuries got the best of him the last few years. Good luck to a widely-respected guy," another fan said.

Tuitt lost his brother in a hit-and-run accident in the summer of 2021. The star defensive lineman reportedly struggled to overcome the loss and dealt with a knee injury that sideline him in 2021.

Now he's being called to something greater. Good luck in retirement!