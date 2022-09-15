NFL World Reacts To Steelers' T.J. Watt Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed T.J. Watt on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four games.

There was initially some hope that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year could avoid the IR, but he's now expected to miss somewhere around six weeks.

Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He will not need surgery to repair the injury.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to the Steelers' IR decision.

"You hate to see one of the most immensely talentes players out of the game for any length of time, but I'm thankful we do not need to face him in our matchup," one Jets fan wrote.

"Not a Steelers fan but I don't like to see any players getting hurt. I pray for a speedy recovery," another added.

"Just rest up, chill, get healthy, rehab and be ready for December into January football," another said.

Watt is out for at least the next four games: Week 2 vs. the Patriots, Week 3 @ the Browns, Week 4 vs. the Jets, Week 5 @ the Bills.