NFL World Reacts To Steelers Terrible Performance vs. Chiefs

It’s not looking great for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Kansas City. The Chiefs are up 30-0 on the Black and Gold halfway through the third quarter.

Pittsburgh’s inept offense found a way to sink a bit lower on Sunday. Becoming the first team in franchise history to have gone without a first-half touchdown in five straight games since FDR‘s third term.

The NFL world was quick to react to the Pittsburgh’s awful performance across social media.

“Steelers fans right now…” tweeted NFL Memes.

“Watching this Steelers offensive line is hazardous to one’s health,” said 937 “The Fan” host Andrew Filliponni. Adding, “It’s pathetic.”

“Flexing down 23-0,” tweeted another 937 host, Colin Dunlap. “What a joke.”

This is the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Flexing down 23-0.

“I wish I wasn’t emotionally attached to the Pittsburgh Steelers,” said a fan. “It’s frustrating.”

“Find someone to love you like the Steelers love throwing behind the line of scrimmage on 3rd & 10 or any 4th down,” joked Warren Sharp of NBC Sports and The Ringer.

“Watching the Steelers is the definition of insanity right now,” tweeted another fan.

At this point you have to wonder if Pittsburgh can even put a crooked number on the board. Stay tuned for another quarter Steelers fans.

If you can stomach it.