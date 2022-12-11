NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Pregame Outfit Today

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after scoring his second touchdown of the game during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs hopes to lead the Buffalo Bills to their 10th win of the season as they host the rival New York Jets today. And he made sure to dress to impress for the big game.

In a video shared by the Bills this morning, Diggs can be seen walking to the stadium wearing a very unique outfit. He has a light pink outer jacket, olive pants and an olive zip-up jacket that zips all the way to the top of his head.

The Bills have the video slowed down so fans can see their all-world wide receiver in all of his fashion glory.

The clip is going viral with over 100,000 views in the past 45 minutes. Some Bills fans believe the drip is a sign that he's going to pop off against the Jets today, while others are a little dismayed to see that he's rocking a similar full-zip jacket to what Kanye West has worn recently:

Stefon Diggs has already matched his production from last year's Pro Bowl season in just 12 games. He has 91 receptions for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns with an average of over 100 yards per game - a career high.

Diggs had a big performance against the Jets in their initial Week 9 meeting, but it wasn't enough to get the win. Now that the Bills are back at home for this one, he's got revenge on his mind.

Will Diggs pop off against the Jets again today?