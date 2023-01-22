NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Pregame Video

Stefon Diggs is ready for Sunday afternoon's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Diggs, who's the top wide receiver on the Buffalo Bills, showed up at the stadium with a funny mask on while also wearing a great coat.

Here's a look at it:

The NFL community has been quick to give their reactions to this outfit.

Diggs will look to have a big game as he tries and helps the Bills advance to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. If they get to that point, the game will be played in Atlanta.

Kickoff for Bengals-Bills will be at 3 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call.