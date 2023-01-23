NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Appearance Monday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

America's most well-know hater of all things Dallas Cowboys was in postseason form today as Stephen A. Smith made his appearance on First Take this morning.

At the top of the show, the cameras panned to Cowboys legend Michael Irvin getting ready to lament the end of his team's playoff run. But Stephen A. Smith pops into the frame dressed as Pinky from the movie Next Friday and starts re-enacting the famous scene "Shut Up!" scene with Ice Cube's character Craig.

Stephen A. starts gloating while impersonating Clifton Powell's iconic character before having the staff members start singing "Na Na Hey Hey Goodbye."

While some may have found Stephen A's getup to be kind of cringey, most of them found it hilarious and are giving the man his props for going all out like this:

Stephen A. Smith would ditch the wig and sport the traditional 10-gallon hat he loves to wear after every Cowboys loss once the show got started. He then proceeded to gloat about the Cowboys' humiliating defeat at the hands of the 49ers.

Stephen A. has made it his personal mission to celebrate every playoff misfortune that the Dallas Cowboys have had and unfortunately for the fans, he's had carte blanche to do so for over 25 years now.

If they want him to ever stop, they need to at least reach the NFC Championship Game next year.