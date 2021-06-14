NFL World Reacts To Steve Smith Broadcasting News

Few players in recent NFL history, if any, are better talkers than Steve Smith Sr. That talking will be on full display this preseason.

The former star NFL wide receiver will be a part of the Carolina Panthers‘ broadcasting team for the preseason games.

Carolina announced the news on Monday morning. Smith will be working with play-by-play broadcaster Taylor Zarzour.

It’s a reunion for Zarzour and Smith Sr., going back a decade to their shows together on local sports talk radio station WFNZ, where they began building the rapport they hope to share with viewers this summer. Smith Sr. currently works as an analyst for NFL Network, and has done pregame and postgame and halftime spots, but has never called a game. He’ll be able to rely on Zarzour’s experience calling college football for the SEC Network, but the two of them have the kind of years-long connection that gives them an advantage other first-time crews don’t share.

Ice up son 🧊 89 is bringing the heat in August https://t.co/lggdvPaTG2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 14, 2021

The NFL world is pretty excited for this.

The Panthers announced that longtime WR Steve Smith, Sr. will serve as their TV analyst during preseason games. You love to see it. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 14, 2021

Panthers Legend Steve Smith Sr., Taylor Zarzour and Kristen Balboni will serve as the television broadcast team for Carolina’s 2021 preseason. pic.twitter.com/8GduD4Fkrk — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) June 14, 2021

Panthers announce that Steve Smith Sr. will be the TV analyst for the team's three preseason games. First time for Smith calling a game. Taylor Zarzour will do play-by-play and Kristen Balboni will be the sideline reporter. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 14, 2021

Steve Smith is one of the most curious people I’ve met in sports. Can’t wait to hear what he brings to the broadcast. https://t.co/D1MeyEvpN3 — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 14, 2021

This will be fun:

Panthers have a new TV grouping for their exhibition games, with Steve Smith Sr. as analyst, Taylor Zarzour as play-by-play and Kristen Balboni again on the sideline. — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) June 14, 2021

Smith, 42, last played in the NFL in 2016. He began his career in Carolina, playing for the Panthers from 2001-13. Smith was a five-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in receptions in 2005.

The Panthers begin the preseason on Aug. 15 against the Indianapolis Colts.