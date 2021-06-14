The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Steve Smith Broadcasting News

Steve Smith holding his Ravens helmet.GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 26: Wide receiver Steve Smith #89 of the Baltimore Ravens walks on the field prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on October 26, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Nils Nilsen/Getty Images)

Few players in recent NFL history, if any, are better talkers than Steve Smith Sr. That talking will be on full display this preseason.

The former star NFL wide receiver will be a part of the Carolina Panthers‘ broadcasting team for the preseason games.

Carolina announced the news on Monday morning. Smith will be working with play-by-play broadcaster Taylor Zarzour.

It’s a reunion for Zarzour and Smith Sr., going back a decade to their shows together on local sports talk radio station WFNZ, where they began building the rapport they hope to share with viewers this summer.

Smith Sr. currently works as an analyst for NFL Network, and has done pregame and postgame and halftime spots, but has never called a game. He’ll be able to rely on Zarzour’s experience calling college football for the SEC Network, but the two of them have the kind of years-long connection that gives them an advantage other first-time crews don’t share.

The NFL world is pretty excited for this.

Smith, 42, last played in the NFL in 2016. He began his career in Carolina, playing for the Panthers from 2001-13. Smith was a five-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in receptions in 2005.

The Panthers begin the preseason on Aug. 15 against the Indianapolis Colts.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.