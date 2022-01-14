NFL World Reacts To Steve Smith’s Harsh Carson Wentz Comment

Coming down the stretch in their 2021 NFL season, many analysts had the Colts as a dark-horse candidate to make a Super Bowl run. But after two straight losses to close out the season — including one to the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars — the Indianapolis squad didn’t even make the playoffs.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, former NFL superstar Steve Smith faulted Colts QB Carson Wentz for this late-season crumble.

The former Panthers wide receiver put his thoughts on Wentz into perspective with a hilarious comment.

“Carson Wentz is exactly who I would love my daughter to date BUT playing football…,” he said as he trailed off shaking his head.

Unsurprisingly, fans from around the NFL world are loving this jab from the notorious trash talker.

“I love Steve Smith. Nail on the head with this one,” one fan wrote.

“This was great LMAO,” another added.

In the Colts’ season-ending loss to the Jags this past weekend, Wentz threw his seventh interception of the year and was sacked a season-high six times. He finished the year with 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions on a 62.4 completion percentage.

Prior to the 2021 season, Indianapolis gave up a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick to acquire Wentz in a trade with the Eagles. After making $21.3 million this season, the QB’s contract is set to count $28.3 against the cap in 2022.