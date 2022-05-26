NFL World Reacts To Steve Smith's "Prank" Today

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 06: Former Carolina Panthers WR Steve Smith before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Former wide receiver Steve Smith decided to have a little fun with the NFL world today by pretending that he was hired as an assistant coach on the New York Giants. He got us good.

Taking to Twitter this morning, the former Pro Bowler posted the "breaking news" that he was officially joining the Giants' coaching staff. But just a few hours later, Smith was overheard telling other members of the Giants that he was just joking.

This afternoon, Smith admitted that it was just a prank. He posted a short video thanking the Giants for letting him join them for a day but said he's heading back home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"It’s May but I definitely got you like it was April Appreciate the @Giants for having me today. Headed back to Charlotte," Smith wrote.

NFL fans admitted that Smith really fooled them. Though some wish that he really was joining the team and not just playing a prank:

Steve Smith was a five-time Pro Bowler in 16 NFL seasons - 13 with the Carolina Panthers and three with the Baltimore Ravens. He is Carolina's all-time leading receiver and a member of the Panthers' Hall of Honor.

Since retiring, Smith has stayed close to the game as an analyst.

Maybe he actually will join the coaching ranks some day. But not this day.