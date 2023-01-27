NFL World Reacts To Steve Wilks' Announcement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Steve Wilks of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks issued an official statement on Friday morning — one day after the organization gave the job to Frank Reich.

Wilks handled the situation with grace, despite getting passed over for the Panthers' full-time job.

"The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I. I'm disappointed but not defeated," Wilks wrote on Twitter. "Many people aren't built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.

"It was an honor for me to coach those men in the Carolina Panthers locker room as the interim head coach. Players, coaches and staff, thank you for your hard work and dedication. I took pride in representing Charlotte, a great city that I love so much. Thank you to my family, friends and the community for your overwhelming support."

The football world took to Twitter to react to this message from Wilks.

"Thank you coach Wilks for being such an inspiration. You are a true leader of men," one fan wrote.

"Thank you Coach. You will be missed. Such a class act," another said.

"Now that is how you handle moving on in life," another added.

Wilks took over as the Panthers' interim head coach when Matt Rhule was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season. The former defensive assistant then led the team with a 6-6 record to close out the year.

It's reportedly unlikely that Wilks returns to Charlotte in any position under Reich this coming season.