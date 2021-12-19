The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Afternoon’s Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson scrambles in preseason game for Ravens.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the first half of a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Ravens fans worst fears were confirmed on Sunday. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson is a no-go for Baltimore against the Packers this week.

The former MVP was forced out of last week’s game with an ankle sprain that had him leaving the stadium in a walking boot.

FOX Sports‘ Jay Glazer confirmed Lamar’s status during the network’s pregame show.

The news of Jackson missing Sunday’s game quickly gained reactions across the NFL world.

“Big break for the #Packers,” tweeted writer Jordan Bateman. “#GoPackGo.”

“Hate this,” replied an NFL fan. “Was wanting Lamar vs Rodgers.”

“Some good news for the Browns,” tweeted SB Nation. “Ravens loss, Browns win and the Browns are in first place.”

“Ravens will still make it close somehow,” replied another fan.

Tyler Huntley will once again get the start for Baltimore on Sunday. While he doesn’t possess the rare explosiveness of Lamar Jackson, the Utah product is more than capable of running the Ravens offense.

Huntley and the birds were very close to escaping with a division win in Cleveland last Sunday.

