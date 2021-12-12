NFL World Reacts To Sunday Morning’s Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be pulling out all stops for Sunday afternoon’s big divisional game against the Washington Football Team.

According to reports out of D.C., Jerry Jones’ team pulled an interesting move ahead of Sunday afternoon’s showdown.

“As if the Cowboys couldn’t be any more contemptible, they flew in their own sideline benches for the game … first time and only team that’s ever done that at FedEx … wild,” Mitchell Tischler tweeted on Sunday morning.

As if the #Cowboys couldn’t be any more contemptible, they flew in their own sideline benches for the game … first time and only team that’s ever done that at FedEx … wild #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/Qu46kPmP5P — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) December 12, 2021

The NFL world is intrigued.

“Love the rivalry. They think they’re superior. We gotta respond on the field,” one fan tweeted.

“This is Jerry’s greatest win since XXX,” another fan tweeted.

“Dallas has no choice but to win now. Can’t make a move like this just to lose lol,” one fan added on social media.

“When the place you’re visiting is such a dump that you bring your own linens,” a Cowboys fan added on Twitter.

It should be a fun afternoon in Washington.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Football Team is scheduled for 1 p.m E.T. The game will air on FOX.