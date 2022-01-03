The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night Antonio Brown News

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio BrownEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown’s days as an NFL player might be over, but the now-ex Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver isn’t done making waves on social media.

The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver released a rap song on social media following his bizarre departure from the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brown linked to the song, “Pit Not the Palace,” on his Instagram page.

This is just the latest bullet point from a long list of bizarre moments from Brown.

As ESPN NFL insider Fields Yates notes, it’s been an eventful three years for the talented wide receiver.

Hopefully, Brown can get the help he needs. Whatever is going on is not normal behavior.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wants compassion from others when it comes to this situation.

“That’s obviously a difficult situation,” Brady said postgame. “We all love him and care about him deeply. . . . I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.