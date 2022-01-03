NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown’s days as an NFL player might be over, but the now-ex Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver isn’t done making waves on social media.

The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver released a rap song on social media following his bizarre departure from the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brown linked to the song, “Pit Not the Palace,” on his Instagram page.

It appears as if Antonio Brown just released a rap song titled “Pit Not the Palace.” He just linked to it on his IG. https://t.co/lrliDnTgRj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 3, 2022

This is just the latest bullet point from a long list of bizarre moments from Brown.

As ESPN NFL insider Fields Yates notes, it’s been an eventful three years for the talented wide receiver.

It's been an eventful last 3 years for Antonio Brown. A look at the several notable incidents, via @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/GeW0dwQIli — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Hopefully, Brown can get the help he needs. Whatever is going on is not normal behavior.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wants compassion from others when it comes to this situation.

“That’s obviously a difficult situation,” Brady said postgame. “We all love him and care about him deeply. . . . I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”