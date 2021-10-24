NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night Deshaun Watson News

Deshaun Watson trade speculation is heating up on Sunday night, following a full day of NFL games across the league.

Sunday’s results might’ve impacted Watson’s trade market, too.

The Carolina Panthers were crushed by the New York Giants on Sunday. The Panthers benched starting quarterback Sam Darnold in the second half. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said postgame that Darnold is still his quarterback.

However, The Athletic is reporting that the Panthers will make a run at Watson.

League and team sources expect the Panthers to be involved in the Deshaun Watson trade talks. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 24, 2021

Pro Football Talk is confirming the news, reporting that the Deshaun Watson trade race will come down to the Panthers and the Dolphins.

Watson has a no-trade clause, so while other teams might be interested, the Houston Texans quarterback can shoot them down if he wants:

The decision as to a final destination likely will be made by Watson, who has a no-trade clause and thus can veto any specific deal. Watson, put simply, has a decision to make. A decision is expected soon. It’s not impossible that someone else could get involved. At this point, however, it’s the Dolphins as the favorites and the Panthers as the next possible landing spot, with Watson being the one who will make the final call.

Watson has been sitting out this season, as he faces multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. However, no criminal charges have been filed.

Reports indicate that Watson will be able to play somewhere else, if he’s traded.

“All indications are his status wouldn’t change. He’d be available to play as his legal situation unfolds,” NFL Network Mike Garafolo reported.

A note here for all those who have wondered if Deshaun Watson would land on the commissioner's exempt list if he gets traded. All indications are his status wouldn't change. He'd be available to play as his legal situation unfolds. https://t.co/Jg3UjQ4pMf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 24, 2021

The NFL’s trade deadline is approaching quickly, set for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

At this point, it’s looking like Watson will be traded ahead of the deadline.