NFL World Reacts To 'Sunday Night Football' Decision

Week 15's matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders could be flexed out of the Sunday Night Football slot, per Pats insider Alex Barth.

If this is the case, the game will be moved out of primetime into the 4 p.m. window.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this possible decision.

"Thank you thank you thank you thank you," one fan wrote.

"Bills-dolphins gotta get this time slot, no?" another asked.

"It should be, stop putting us in prime time," another said.

This Patriots-Raiders matchup features an intriguing storyline with Josh McDaniels facing off against his former boss Bill Belichick.

The Pats have lost two games in a row heading into next week's Monday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders have won each of their last three games, including two in overtime.

The Raiders have a stand-alone primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams this Thursday.