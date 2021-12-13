NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night Lamar Jackson News

Monday is going to be a stressful day for Baltimore Ravens fans.

The Ravens lost to the Browns on Sunday, but they nearly pulled off a crazy comeback win without Lamar Jackson under center. Jackson suffered a lower-leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s loss in Cleveland. He was replaced by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Following the game, head coach John Harbaugh shared the latest on Jackson’s status.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has an ankle sprain, per coach John Harbaugh. He’ll have tests tomorrow to determine how severe it is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2021

Ravens fans are hoping for the best. However, it didn’t look very good, as Jackson had to be carted off the field and into the locker room to get testing done.

“Just keep him out. No need to rush him back for a first round exit,” one fan tweeted.

“There needs to be a serious inquiry into the Ravens medical staff at the end of season. Losing 4 starters before the season starts is one thing, but it’s gotten progressively worse as the season goes on. Ravens are a solid football team who simply can’t stay healthy,” another fan added.

“Oof that’s not good. Kyler was sidelined 3 games and a bye with a high ankle. BMore can’t afford to lose LJ for 3 games with how tight that div is,” another fan added on Twitter.

“If it’s the dreaded “high ankle” sprain for Lamar that can mean trouble,” one fan added on Twitter.

Monday will be a stressful day in Baltimore, that’s for sure.