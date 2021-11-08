NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Big Seahawks News

The Seattle Seahawks expect to get quarterback Russell Wilson back from his injury and he’s not the only major addition that might be arriving soon.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prefers the Seahawks over every other potential destination.

Beckham Jr. is set to hit waivers this week. If he goes unclaimed, he will be eligible to sign with any team of his choosing. The Seahawks appear to be that preferred team, though it’s possible someone else could try to claim him.

Two other teams – the Saints and 49ers – are considered teams to watch.

OBJ wants to join the Seahawks, prefers free agency over waivers, per @ProFootballTalk 49ers and Saints are also considered "teams to watch" pic.twitter.com/LXLaL0sgYt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2021

This would be a major boost for the Seahawks, who have struggled for the first half of the 2021 season, but could be primed for a major second half run.

Russell Wilson has reportedly been urging the team to go after Beckham.

The Seahawks have shown strong interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr., source says. Quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass for a Beckham signing, and in recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout. https://t.co/3nGqf1yri9 via @usatoday — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) November 8, 2021

Wilson does throw arguably the best deep ball in the game. He could be an ideal quarterback for Beckham Jr.

“Two sources I’ve spoken with suggested Beckham had Seattle on his short list if he isn’t claimed due to relationship with Russell Wilson. He wants to play with proven veteran QB on a team with playoff aspirations. Still views Seattle as such despite record,” NFL insider Corbin Smith tweeted.

At this moment, only a handful of teams have the cap space necessary to sign Beckham. The Seahawks are one of those teams.

While teams always have ways to create salary-cap space, as of this morning, nine NFL teams had over $7.25M in cap space, the amount now needed to claim Odell Beckham, Jr. next week: Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Steelers, Washington, Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2021

The Seahawks are set to take on the Packers next weekend.