NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Giants News

The New York Giants have a decision to make with head coach Joe Judge.

New York had another disappointing season in 2021, finishing the year at 4-13 following Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team.

But while many fans are calling for their head coach to be fired, the Giants’ ownership isn’t sure if that’s the move they want to make.

“I believe Giants brass is torn on what to do w Joe Judge bc of revolving door of coaches they’ve had in recent years. Have hesitation to move on bc they’d add to that revolving door. At same time I have heard a ton of frustration inside that locker room. Not a little, a lot,” Jay Glazer tweeted.

Welp.

“Gettleman should have been fired weeks ago so you’d have a GM ready to be hired to make this decision. Just incredible incompetence,” one fan tweeted.

“How is it even a question? Stability is not bringing back a bad coach, he hasn’t earned a 3rd season,” another fan added.

“So the Giants have serious questions about Judge, but are still thinking of keeping?? If true, they deserve him,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Joe Judge has to be trying to get fired — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 9, 2022

