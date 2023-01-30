NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Mike McCarthy Announcement

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: A view of the Dallas Cowboys helmet featuring a red and blue stripe to honor our country’s armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game as the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore took people by surprise even if many of them were calling for it after last week's playoff loss.

Moore served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022, overlapping the end of Jason Garrett's tenure as head coach with the start of Mike McCarthy's. Prior to that, he was the team's quarterbacks coach and previously served as a backup quarterback on the Cowboys for several years.

Under Moore's leadership, the Cowboys offense finished first in both points and yards for just the second time since the AFL-NFL merger. Last year they shattered the franchise record for points and this year they had their third-highest total ever.

As for the news that Mike McCarthy will be the one calling plays in Moore's place, fans are a little bit mixed. Some believe that this is the only way for McCarthy to prove that he's worthy of being the team's long-term coach, while others are just delighting in the chaos of it all:

It definitely helps that Mike McCarthy was the primary playcaller in Green Bay from 2006 to 2018, including during their 2010 Super Bowl season.

But if the Cowboys regress in any way, it seems likely that McCarthy will lose his job over it.

Will 2023 be McCarthy's last season with the Dallas Cowboys?