NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Texans News

A closeup of a Houston Texans helmet.HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans will reportedly not be making any changes at the head coaching position.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Texans are expected to bring head coach David Culley back for another season.

Jeff Howe first reported the news on Sunday night:

The Texans (4-12) lost Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-7, but they already matched their win total from last season. The organization has maintained realistic expectations amid a massive roster overhaul, and the Texans believe Culley has done well enough so far to return next season.

The 66-year-old has earned respect within the building for his steady leadership during a difficult rebuild. Culley, a first-time head coach, has led a more competitive team over the second half of the season despite those challenging circumstances.

Houston fell to 4-12 on the season on Sunday.

While the Texans are having another losing season, many fans are impressed by the job Culley has done this year.

“Honestly he’s handled the worst situation in the NFL better than anyone could have. Give the man an actual team and let’s see what he can do,” one fan tweeted.

“Happy they aren’t canning him after one year. Clear the team plays hard for him just not much talent,” another fan added.

“Absolutely deserves more time,” one fan wrote.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that there are no signs the Texans will make a coaching change.

Houston finishes the season against Tennessee.

