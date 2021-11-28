NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Aaron Jones News

The Green Bay Packers’ offense is expected to a get a nice boost on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jones had missed last week’s game with a knee injury. He was at first expected to miss multiple games, though he’s reportedly made a nice recovery.

“Packers’ RB Aaron Jones, listed as questionable due to a knee injury, wants to play vs. the Rams but Green Bay also has a bye next week and can get two weeks of rest for him if he doesn’t play Sunday, per source. Packers not expected to make final decision until pre-game warmups,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler is hearing that Jones will likely play.

“Hearing Packers optimistic Aaron Jones will play today. Pre-game work will determine but chances encouraging,” he reports.

This would be a very nice boost to a Packers offense that will likely need to put up some points against the Rams.

Green Bay and Los Angeles are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.