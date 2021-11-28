The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Aaron Jones News

Packers running back Aaron Jones.KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers’ offense is expected to a get a nice boost on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jones had missed last week’s game with a knee injury. He was at first expected to miss multiple games, though he’s reportedly made a nice recovery.

“Packers’ RB Aaron Jones, listed as questionable due to a knee injury, wants to play vs. the Rams but Green Bay also has a bye next week and can get two weeks of rest for him if he doesn’t play Sunday, per source. Packers not expected to make final decision until pre-game warmups,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler is hearing that Jones will likely play.

“Hearing Packers optimistic Aaron Jones will play today. Pre-game work will determine but chances encouraging,” he reports.

This would be a very nice boost to a Packers offense that will likely need to put up some points against the Rams.

Green Bay and Los Angeles are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.