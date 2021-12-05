NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Adam Thielen News

The Minnesota Vikings are having a pretty brutal Sunday afternoon and now it’s gotten even worse.

Minnesota is taking on winless Detroit, though the Lions might not be winless for much longer. The Lions are leading the Vikings, 20-6, early in the second half on Sunday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, there are now growing calls for Mike Zimmer’s firing.

To make matters even worse, the Vikings are now dealing with a significant injury. Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Thielen was dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the contest. He left the game for treatment and has since been ruled out.

Thielen appeared to suffer a high-ankle sprain.

“Thielen appears to have suffered a high-ankle sprain earlier in the game. It is likely more than mild if he was not able to return,” one sports medical expert theorized on Twitter.

Hopefully there are better days ahead, Vikings fans.