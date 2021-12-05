The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Adam Thielen News

Adam Thielen celebrating a Minnesota Vikings touchdown.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings are having a pretty brutal Sunday afternoon and now it’s gotten even worse.

Minnesota is taking on winless Detroit, though the Lions might not be winless for much longer. The Lions are leading the Vikings, 20-6, early in the second half on Sunday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, there are now growing calls for Mike Zimmer’s firing.

To make matters even worse, the Vikings are now dealing with a significant injury. Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Thielen was dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the contest. He left the game for treatment and has since been ruled out.

Thielen appeared to suffer a high-ankle sprain.

“Thielen appears to have suffered a high-ankle sprain earlier in the game. It is likely more than mild if he was not able to return,” one sports medical expert theorized on Twitter.

“Zimmer and Klint Kubiak need to be downgraded to out,” another fan joked.

“Now downgrade Mike Zimmer to FIRED,” one fan suggested.

Hopefully there are better days ahead, Vikings fans.

