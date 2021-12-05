The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Adrian Peterson News

Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 05: Adrian Peterson #21 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on December 05, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Adrian Peterson era is underway in Seattle.

On Sunday, the longtime NFL running back made his debut for the Seahawks. It didn’t take him very long to make an impact, either.

Peterson rushed for a touchdown late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the 49ers. He gave Seattle the lead over San Francisco.

The longtime NFL running back now has 120 rushing touchdowns over the course of his career. That’s a pretty incredible number.

Peterson also tied legendary running back Jim Brown for 10th on the all-time total touchdowns list.

Few running backs in NFL history have had as good of a career as Adrian Peterson has. He doesn’t appear to be on the verge of retirement, either.

Peterson is truly one of the all-time greats. It’s a bit weird to see him playing in a Seahawks uniform, but hey, he’s down to play for any team that will give him an opportunity.

The Seahawks and the 49ers are playing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.