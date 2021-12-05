NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Adrian Peterson News

The Adrian Peterson era is underway in Seattle.

On Sunday, the longtime NFL running back made his debut for the Seahawks. It didn’t take him very long to make an impact, either.

Peterson rushed for a touchdown late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the 49ers. He gave Seattle the lead over San Francisco.

The longtime NFL running back now has 120 rushing touchdowns over the course of his career. That’s a pretty incredible number.

With his touchdown, @AdrianPeterson became the fourth player in NFL history with 120 rushing touchdowns in a career. #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 5, 2021

Peterson also tied legendary running back Jim Brown for 10th on the all-time total touchdowns list.

126th career TD for @AdrianPeterson! He ties @JimBrownNFL32 for the 10th all-time in TDs. 📺: #SFvsSEA on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/qVaJGHsnWk — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021

Few running backs in NFL history have had as good of a career as Adrian Peterson has. He doesn’t appear to be on the verge of retirement, either.

Future HOF RB Adrian Peterson's 126th career TD as a new member of the #Seahawks ties him for 10th all-time in NFL history with the legendary Jim Brown. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 5, 2021

Peterson is truly one of the all-time greats. It’s a bit weird to see him playing in a Seahawks uniform, but hey, he’s down to play for any team that will give him an opportunity.

The Seahawks and the 49ers are playing on FOX.