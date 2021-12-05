NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown’s days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be numbered.

The veteran wide receiver is currently serving a three-game suspension for producing a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The NFL announced earlier this week that Brown had been suspended for three games as a result of the investigation.

Brown and Bucs safety Mike Edwards were both suspended by the league for misrepresenting their vaccination status..

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Brown could be released by Tampa Bay following his suspension.

From the report:

One source said no decision has been made on whether Brown will return to the team after his suspension, and another said it is possible the team keeps the players — with the insinuation being that it’s possible they do not. Arians was particularly frustrated, considering the efforts his team made in getting to 100% vaccination status. He also said he hoped the league would continue to look for players who were not honest about their vaccination status. The suspensions may be a wake-up call for players who similarly misrepresented their status. It let players know there will be consequences.

When the Bucs signed Brown, Arians said that he was on a one-strike policy. We’ll find out soon if that was actually the case.

“Bucs falling apart, you absolutely hate to see it,” one fan wrote.

Not everyone believes it, though.

“I have a better chance at going out on a date with Scarlett Johansson than the Bucs releasing AB…” one fan added.

We’ll find out in a couple of weeks.