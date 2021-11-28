NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Packers News

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are getting some big reinforcements on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers are set to host the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on Sunday. It’s a matchup of two Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.

Green Bay has been hampered by injuries in recent weeks, though Matt LaFleur’s team is set to get some key players back against Los Angeles.

“Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary & Allen Lazard are all ACTIVE vs. the Rams,” the NFC North franchise announced on Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary & Allen Lazard are all ACTIVE vs. the Rams.#LARvsGB inactives list 📋 https://t.co/Nj7DKLJaup — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 28, 2021

That’s big.

“Big boost for GB,” one fan tweeted.

“That is some great news for the Packers. Hopefully, those 3 players can help the Packers play well against the Rams today,” another fan tweeted.

“The boys are back. LFG,” another fan added on social media.

“LETS RIDE,” one fan added.

The Packers and the Rams are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will air on FOX.