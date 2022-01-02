NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Bill O’Brien News

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching search is reportedly off to an interesting start.

According to a report from CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Jaguars could consider Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien for their head coaching vacancy.

O’Brien, 52, was previously the head coach of the Houston Texans.

Trent Baalke has also recently been pushing Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to ownership as a possible candidate. O’Brien earned accolades as a play-caller under Nick Saban and has previous experience as head coach in Houston. However, the bitter end to his time there, and his history of power struggles and personality clashes, won’t likely do much to stem the tide of public sentiment in Jacksonville against the early stages of this hiring process.

Jaguars fans would surely be disappointed in this hire, though O’Brien did have some success in Houston.

“YIKES…..all I could say reading this,” one fan tweeted.

“The Jags need a full reset,” another fan tweeted.

“This is comical,” one fan added.

Bill O’Brien coaching adequately in college, again, and negotiating himself an NFL head coaching job that will go poorly, again, is the peak of comedy — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) January 2, 2022

O’Brien is currently serving as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. He’s set to coach in the College Football Playoff national title game next Monday night.