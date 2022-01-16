NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Buccaneers Injury News

Playoff Lenny isn’t the only key member of the Buccaneers inactive for Sunday’s Wild Card round game. Ahead of kickoff, news came down that cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will also be sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is out today vs. Philadelphia due to a hamstring injury,” tweeted Ari Meirov.

News of another blow to the Buccaneers roster made waves across NFL Twitter.

“Eagles going off today,” said one fan.

Eagles going off today https://t.co/lyoSNeKFZv — Preston (@ActualHeadass) January 16, 2022

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reacted with a simple emoji.

“This is big,” replied another fan.

Another predicted a big day for Eagles rookie wideout DeVonta Smith against the Buccaneers.

Even with all the injuries, the ground-and-pound Eagles will have their work cut out for them on Sunday. Not only is Tom Brady still on the other side of the field, but Nick Sirianni’s team is up against the top run defense in the NFL.

It’ll take a magnificent performance from Jalen Hurts and Co. to pull an upset down in Tampa.