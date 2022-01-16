The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Buccaneers Injury News

Michael Thomas tries to bring down a Buccaneers cornerback.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stiff arm Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints as he runs with the ball after intercepting a pass thrown by Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Playoff Lenny isn’t the only key member of the Buccaneers inactive for Sunday’s Wild Card round game. Ahead of kickoff, news came down that cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will also be sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is out today vs. Philadelphia due to a hamstring injury,” tweeted Ari Meirov.

News of another blow to the Buccaneers roster made waves across NFL Twitter.

“Eagles going off today,” said one fan.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reacted with a simple emoji.

“This is big,” replied another fan.

Another predicted a big day for Eagles rookie wideout DeVonta Smith against the Buccaneers.

Even with all the injuries, the ground-and-pound Eagles will have their work cut out for them on Sunday. Not only is Tom Brady still on the other side of the field, but Nick Sirianni’s team is up against the top run defense in the NFL.

It’ll take a magnificent performance from Jalen Hurts and Co. to pull an upset down in Tampa.

