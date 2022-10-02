NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Crazy Lions-Seahawks Game

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks looks for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

What a barnburner in Detroit on Sunday.

The Lions and Seahawks combined for the highest-scoring game of the young NFL season and put up massive yardage totals in a game that came down to the wire.

We even got a Scorigami out of the deal.

The NFL world reacted to the craziness out of the midwest on social media.

"The Lions-Seahawks game has a combined 93 points and 1,065 yards. And it's not over yet," tweeted PFF's Ari Meirov.

"Seahawks-Lions are now over 1,000 combined yards from scrimmage," noted Andrew Siciliano.

"Seahawks put up 555 total yards in a Week 4 road win!" said the NFL.

"Things got WILD in Detroit," commented NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

"The Lions offense is finishing this game with 5 guys on the field who opened the season on practice squads. They've scored 45 points," one user pointed out. "Such a testament to Ben Johnson. And an indictment of this defense under Aaron Glenn, that they still trail."

Detroit falls to 1-3 with the loss. And the Seahawks are staying afloat in the crowded NFC West.