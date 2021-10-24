NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dak Prescott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have woken up to some encouraging news about star quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday morning.

Prescott led the Cowboys to an overtime win over the New England Patriots last weekend. The Dallas quarterback found wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning score in overtime, as his team improved to 5-1 on the year.

Unfortunately, Prescott was immediately seen limping off the field. He revealed postgame that he suffered a calf strain.

Calf strains can be serious business. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has missed a couple of weeks of action with one. Dallas fans are obviously hoping that Prescott’s injury – and recovery time – will be less significant.

Thankfully for Cowboys fans, that appears to be the case.

“Dak Prescott (calf) is doing well after spending his bye week in the pool. He won’t practice Monday, but should be good to go by Wednesday,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted.

That’s great news for Cowboys fans. However, some around the league believe Dallas should be extra cautious with Dak right now.

“You’re 5-1 I would consider sitting him. I’m a Steeler fan. Idk who they play but they go as far as Dak goes. Daks going to always try to play to much heart. Tough spot to be in I guess,” one fan suggested.

“Please don’t. He’s gonna shred us,” a Vikings fan suggested.

The Cowboys are set to play the Vikings when they return next weekend. NFL.com had more on his recovery:

Prescott spent most of the bye week in town and rehabbing at the team’s facility. Under the watchful eyes of director of rehabilitation Britt Brown and head athletic trainer Jim Maurer, Prescott has mostly worked out in the pool. He’s been able to do all of his footwork drills and running while in the pool, rarely on solid ground. That’s all to make sure he doesn’t aggravate the calf injury.

Prescott has been playing at an MVP level this season. If he has to miss a game or two because of this injury, the Cowboys will deal with it.

However, it sounds like Prescott will be back for the Halloween night game.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Oct. 31.