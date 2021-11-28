The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dalvin Cook News

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday against the Packers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 01, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is getting carted to the locker room on Sunday evening.

The Vikings are trailing the 49ers, 31-26, on Sunday evening. Cook had 10 attempts for 39 yards before getting carted off.

Cook was down on the field, appearing to be in pain in his chest/pec area. He was eventually carted off the field.

“Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is down in pain on the field with medical staff surrounding him. Players are circled near him on a knee with a look of concern as Cook grabs his pec/chest area,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

“A teary Dalvin Cook is now being carted to the locker room.”

That’s pretty crushing to hear.

Hopefully it’s not as serious as it looked for Cook, who was in some clear pain on the field on Sunday afternoon.

This afternoon’s game between the Vikings and 49ers is airing on FOX.

