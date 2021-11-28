Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is getting carted to the locker room on Sunday evening.

The Vikings are trailing the 49ers, 31-26, on Sunday evening. Cook had 10 attempts for 39 yards before getting carted off.

Cook was down on the field, appearing to be in pain in his chest/pec area. He was eventually carted off the field.

“Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is down in pain on the field with medical staff surrounding him. Players are circled near him on a knee with a look of concern as Cook grabs his pec/chest area,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

“A teary Dalvin Cook is now being carted to the locker room.”

A teary Dalvin Cook is now being carted to the locker room. https://t.co/HBfJVCtpTP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 28, 2021

That’s pretty crushing to hear.

Hopefully it’s not as serious as it looked for Cook, who was in some clear pain on the field on Sunday afternoon.

Vikings teammates went over to show their support to RB Dalvin Cook before he was carted off the field with an injury. pic.twitter.com/xBHnAbreUn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 28, 2021

This afternoon’s game between the Vikings and 49ers is airing on FOX.