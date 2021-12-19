NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s DeAndre Hopkins News

The Arizona Cardinals got some tough news on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this week, as he needs surgery and will be out for the rest of the regular season.

However, it remains possible that D-Hop will return to the field at some point this year, especially if Arizona can make a deep playoff run.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, it’s possible that the Cardinals will get Hopkins back in late January.

“Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins, who tore his MCL last week, “could be back” for the NFC Championship Game or Super Bowl if the Cardinals were to make it that far, per source. But it would be “unrealistic” to expect him to return any earlier, said the source,” he reports.

Cardinals fans are understandably skeptical.

“I live in Phoenix. Cardinals are one and done. If they even get that far. Even one of Cardinals weekly show said they’ve never beat the Lions….the tie game 2 years ago, they also mentioned. At the end of MNF, Dave Pasch called the last plays a ‘train wreck,'” one fan tweeted.

“They not making it that far unfortunately,” another fan admitted.

“Too bad they losing to Dak Prescott Wild Card week but hey look on bright side at least the will be able to say they lost to Super Bowl champs,” one fan predicted on Twitter.

How far do you see the Cardinals making it?