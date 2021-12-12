NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derrick Henry News

The Spun

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans looks back after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have been without star running back Derrick Henry for more than a month. Henry, arguably the frontrunner for NFL MVP through the season’s first two months, has been out with an injury.

The Titans have held strong without him, though, at 8-4 on the season, good for first place in the AFC South division.

And the Titans could be getting Henry back before the regular season is over.

On Sunday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Henry could make his return to the field by Week 18.

That would be pretty huge.

“If this is true the Titans are my pick to win the AFC,” one fan tweeted.

“Derrick Henry is a cyborg. Change my mind,” another fan admitted.

“As a fantasy gamer, I am intrigued by the “or sooner” part. As a Patriots fan, I am terrified by the “playoffs” part,” one fan added on Twitter.

When healthy, Henry is arguably the most-dominant offensive player in the league.

Tennessee is currently taking on Jacksonville.

The Titans are leading the Jaguars, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon.

