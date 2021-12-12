NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derrick Henry News

The Tennessee Titans have been without star running back Derrick Henry for more than a month. Henry, arguably the frontrunner for NFL MVP through the season’s first two months, has been out with an injury.

The Titans have held strong without him, though, at 8-4 on the season, good for first place in the AFC South division.

And the Titans could be getting Henry back before the regular season is over.

On Sunday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Henry could make his return to the field by Week 18.

More than a month after breaking his foot, #Titans star Derrick Henry is on track to return by the playoffs — or sooner. My story on his status: https://t.co/oHljGPl7g1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2021

That would be pretty huge.

“If this is true the Titans are my pick to win the AFC,” one fan tweeted.

“Derrick Henry is a cyborg. Change my mind,” another fan admitted.

“As a fantasy gamer, I am intrigued by the “or sooner” part. As a Patriots fan, I am terrified by the “playoffs” part,” one fan added on Twitter.

When healthy, Henry is arguably the most-dominant offensive player in the league.

11th=

76 Yards

Derrick Henry vs Buffalo

October 19 2021pic.twitter.com/IoqB4gGrT7 — No Context Tennessee Titans (@NoContextTitans) December 11, 2021

Tennessee is currently taking on Jacksonville.

The Titans are leading the Jaguars, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon.