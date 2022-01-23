NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dwayne Haskins News

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a couple of options at starting quarterback for the 2022 season, though none are very proven.

Both Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph figure to be in the mix for the team’s starting quarterback job in 2022, following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

While the Steelers could also trade for or sign a veteran quarterback, Mike Tomlin could choose to give one of his young QBs a shot.

Haskins appears to be right in the mix.

“The Steelers have indicated to Dwayne Haskins that they plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him for 2022, per source, and Haskins expects that to be an original-round tender, paying in range of $2.5 million. Another suggestion Haskins is in QB mix in Pittsburgh,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

The Steelers have indicated to Dwayne Haskins that they plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him for 2022, per source, and Haskins expects that to be an original-round tender, paying in range of $2.5 million. Another suggestion Haskins is in QB mix in Pittsburgh. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 23, 2022

Haskins, a former first round pick out of Ohio State, signed with the Steelers after getting released by Washington.

He’s yet to prove himself as an NFL quarterback, but he might get a shot in Pittsburgh.

“If he beats out Mason I am going to be unbearable on this app,” one fan joked.

“I hope he takes advantage of his opportunity,” another fan tweeted.

“No brainer! RFA tenders are non guaranteed so he can come into camp and battle for a spot. Both Haskins ($0) and Rudolph ($1m) can both be walked away from at cut to 53 with little or dead cap. I expect some competition to be added via FA & draft,” one fan added to the news.

It will be an interesting offseason in Pittsburgh, that is for sure.