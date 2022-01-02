NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Eagles Bench News

Another week, another bench storyline in the NFC East.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Philadelphia Eagles brought their own benches to Washington.

Earlier this season, the Dallas Cowboys brought their own benches to a game at FedEx Field. The Cowboys were reportedly tipped off by a previous opponent that the away benches didn’t heat properly.

So, the Eagles reportedly followed suit and brought their own benches.

Did the #Eagles bring their own benches? Yes they did. pic.twitter.com/vrFkgBUNGS — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“It’s a copycat league,” one fan tweeted.

“Reminder this is because of Dan Snyder,” another fan added on social media.

“The whole NFC East is Dallas sons,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“We’ve had good luck with those benches,” Jerry Jones said of his team’s bench move. “The bench story has been one that makes me smile a little bit.”

Washington and Philadelphia are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.