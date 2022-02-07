NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Eric Bieniemy News

NFL fans have been pushing for multiple seasons for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to land a head coaching job. It finally might be on the verge of happening.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs offensive coordinator had a lengthy interview with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

“Eric Bieniemy spent nearly eight hours with the Saints in-person today. Interview just wrapped up. And now New Orleans will get to work on narrowing the head-coaching search,” he reports.

Eric Bieniemy spent nearly eight hours with the Saints in-person today. Interview just wrapped up. And now New Orleans will get to work on narrowing the head-coaching search. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 7, 2022

The Saints are one of two NFL franchises without a head coach at the moment, with the Houston Texans being the other.

Bieniemy could be a nice fit in New Orleans.

“Better offer that man a job,” one fan tweeted.

“Eric Bieniemy better walk out as the Saints head coach,” another fan added.

“Yeahhhh I think we may have found our next HC…” one fan said.

Bieniemy is believed to be one of the top candidates for the job, with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen being the other.

So maybe it’s Bienemy, with Dennis Allen as DC. That could be great, especially because QB is a big issue. We have seen what Bienemy can do with the right players on offense. Proven commodity. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) February 7, 2022

Longtime Saints head coach Sean Payton announced his retirement earlier this year.