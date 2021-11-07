The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to taking on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense.

While Elliott remains on the sideline, he appears to be dealing with a knee issue. According to reports, Elliott has his knee wrapped on the sideline.

That doesn’t sound good.

Elliott, who’s looked like his old self for most of the 2021 season, would be a big loss for the Cowboys’ offense. Tony Pollard runs well, but isn’t nearly as effective in the blocking game, or between the tackles.

Cowboys fans are understandably concerned.

The Cowboys are having a rough afternoon overall.

Dallas is trailing Denver, 13-0, on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on FOX.

