NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense.

While Elliott remains on the sideline, he appears to be dealing with a knee issue. According to reports, Elliott has his knee wrapped on the sideline.

That doesn’t sound good.

Zeke Elliott's right knee is wrapped as he's sitting on the bench area. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 7, 2021

Elliott, who’s looked like his old self for most of the 2021 season, would be a big loss for the Cowboys’ offense. Tony Pollard runs well, but isn’t nearly as effective in the blocking game, or between the tackles.

Cowboys fans are understandably concerned.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott left that drive early, conferred with trainer Jim Maurer. Now sitting on bench with something beige wrapped around his right knee. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 7, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott had a pretty good limp after his last run, but he’s not going to the medical tent. He talked with an athletic trainer and then went back to the benches with the rest of the running backs. He has a wrap on his right knee https://t.co/l5JDoMnVcP — Action Network NFL Injury News (@ActionNetNFLInj) November 7, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott had a pretty good limp after his last run, but he’s not going to the medical tent. He talked with an athletic trainer and then went back to the benches with the rest of the running backs. He has a wrap on his right knee — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 7, 2021

The Cowboys are having a rough afternoon overall.

Dallas is trailing Denver, 13-0, on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on FOX.