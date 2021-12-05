NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jalen Hurts News

It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday.

According to reports, the Eagles are expected to start backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia is set to play the New York Jets on Sunday. Hurts has reportedly been dealing with an ankle injury.

However, the move is not official yet. Hurts will reportedly attempt to test out his ankle injury on Sunday morning.

“Jalen Hurts will meet with the training staff when he arrives here at MetLife Stadium but the expectation is it’ll be Gardner Minshew,” Mike Garafolo tweeted on Sunday.

It’s disappointing that Hurts likely won’t be able to go, though many NFL fans are excited to see Minshew play.

Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon are both starting tomorrow, just as the Lord intended. pic.twitter.com/Je4YzcFaSS — Kevin (@KevinFromDuval) December 4, 2021

Gardner Minshew vs the New York Jets: pic.twitter.com/b0sRCqtrho — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) December 4, 2021

The Jets and the Eagles are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will be televised on CBS.