NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jalen Hurts News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on the field.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 20: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday.

According to reports, the Eagles are expected to start backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia is set to play the New York Jets on Sunday. Hurts has reportedly been dealing with an ankle injury.

However, the move is not official yet. Hurts will reportedly attempt to test out his ankle injury on Sunday morning.

“Jalen Hurts will meet with the training staff when he arrives here at MetLife Stadium but the expectation is it’ll be Gardner Minshew,” Mike Garafolo tweeted on Sunday.

It’s disappointing that Hurts likely won’t be able to go, though many NFL fans are excited to see Minshew play.

The Jets and the Eagles are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will be televised on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.