NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jon Gruden News

Jon Gruden is no longer the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, thanks to his despicable emails, but a lot of money is reportedly coming his way.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Gruden is owed roughly $40 million remaining on his contract. While he probably won’t get all of that money, he’ll likely reach a big settlement with the AFC West franchise.

Gruden, who had led the Raiders to a promising start in 2021, resigned earlier this week following the leaking of his emails. The emails, sent when Gruden was an employee of ESPN, made racist and homophobic remarks.

Jon Gruden’s emails are further & final proof for the necessity of minority voices in positions of power. In 2011, Gruden was a homophobic racially insensitive pervert. He was also the face of #MNF on ESPN, speaking to an audience of 13.3 million people weekly. pic.twitter.com/9rpZTVBPBj — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 12, 2021

Gruden reportedly resigned without a settlement. It will be interesting to see how the contract situation resolves itself.

Jon Gruden resigned without a settlement; he's reportedly owed $40 million over the next five years. https://t.co/eGeXJneWYK — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 17, 2021

NFL fans are very interested to see how this will play out.

“If you resign… how can you still get the money you’re walking away from. He didn’t get fired. Unreal,” one fan tweeted.

“The NFL and WFT should pay that as they decided to turn away the attention from the WFT,” one fan joked.

Gruden, of course, said he would give the Raiders the money back if he couldn’t “get it done.” Of course, he said that in 2018.

“If I can’t get it done, I’m not going to take their money,” Gruden told USA TODAY.

Perhaps that means Gruden won’t be interested in seeking out the money remaining on his contract? We’ll find out soon.