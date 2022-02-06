The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Josh McCown Speculation

Josh McCown on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Josh McCown #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Are the Houston Texans about to hire former journeyman NFL quarterback Josh McCown as their next head coach?

According to reports, the Texans are believed to be down to two head coaching candidates – McCown and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Many believe that McCown, 42, is the favorite.

McCown played in the National Football League from 2002-20. He played for the Houston Texans in his final NFL season. While McCown has no professional coaching experience, he’s reportedly emerging as a serious candidate.

We’ve seen former players hired to coaching positions with little to no experience in other sports, like baseball and basketball.

However, it would be pretty stunning for an NFL team to hire a former quarterback with zero professional coaching experience.

Then again, it’s the Houston Texans, so nothing should surprise us.

