NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Josh McCown Speculation

Are the Houston Texans about to hire former journeyman NFL quarterback Josh McCown as their next head coach?

According to reports, the Texans are believed to be down to two head coaching candidates – McCown and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Many believe that McCown, 42, is the favorite.

McCown played in the National Football League from 2002-20. He played for the Houston Texans in his final NFL season. While McCown has no professional coaching experience, he’s reportedly emerging as a serious candidate.

Of course the Texans HC job comes down to Brian Flores and Josh McCown. And we know who’s getting it. It’s way too on the nose, but the NFL doesn’t believe in subtlety. — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) February 6, 2022

Josh McCown’s coaching resume: -Volunteer coach, Ridge High School

-Assistant coach, Rusk High School He is now a finalist to become head coach of the Texans. That is stunning. — Alex Loeb (@SpanningTheLoeb) January 28, 2022

“You gonna consider some Black coaches before hiring Josh McCown?” Texans: pic.twitter.com/RUD8pHQNZf — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 21, 2022

The Texans let Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon know that he is not getting the job per @JosinaAnderson. The finalists are reportedly Brian Flores and Josh McCown. pic.twitter.com/iNVjsToJhB — PFF (@PFF) February 6, 2022

Certainly not a surprise, despite what #Texans may say. They want to hire Josh McCown so bad. If they don't, it'll be #Patriots guy like Mayo or Flores. https://t.co/8J3Ta13FjQ — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 6, 2022

We’ve seen former players hired to coaching positions with little to no experience in other sports, like baseball and basketball.

However, it would be pretty stunning for an NFL team to hire a former quarterback with zero professional coaching experience.

Then again, it’s the Houston Texans, so nothing should surprise us.